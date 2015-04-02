Swordplay Is Foreplay In This Sexy, Stabby Wilkinson Spot

In this new cinematic online spot from Wilkinson Sword, the standard “man strokes chin” scenario has been ditched for something completely different.





A superhot couple apparently arranges to meet in a grand (but empty) hotel in Brussels. On arrival, the man is greeted with a sword that slides across the marble floor to his feet. It’s a challenge, and a sword fight ensues. Happily, the woman is every bit the man’s fencing equal, and, while all her clothes are sliced off in the next couple of minutes, so are his. At the end of the film, the couple’s weapons are slung to the floor and land as in the brand’s familiar crossed-swords logo.

The action-packed spot, created by J. Walter Thompson New York, is entitled “Swordplay Meets Foreplay,” and is set to an original track created by the agency, underlining its sexy mood. It’s an overall brand film aimed at bringing Wilkinson Sword’s image up-to-date.





The film was directed by Lieven Van Baelen via production company Alldayeveryday, and carries the strapline “Free Your Skin” and the hashtag #ReadyToDuel.