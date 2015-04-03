The Recommender: David Penick, Rocker, Formerly Of Rolling Stone

Name: David Penick Role at Fast Company: Senior copy editor for Fast Company digital Twitter: @davepenick Titillating Fact: When I was in my mid-20s, I played bass in a New York band called Cruel Story of Youth that was signed to Columbia Records. I was a receptionist at Rolling Stone magazine during the Cruel Story of Youth period, and my friends in the copy department there trained me in all the finer details of copyediting. So that’s how I entered the copyediting world. After the label dropped us, I started my own band called beautyfeast . We slogged it out in New York clubs like CBGB for several years. I now just do music for fun .

Things he’s loving:

1. Avid Pro Tools recording software and hardware: If you’re a musician and serious about recording your own material, Avid’s Pro Tools is the only way to go. It’s the industry standard and now comes with Pro Tools subscriptions, similar in a way to Adobe’s Creative Cloud, but for music production. For only $30 per month you get access to the new Pro Tools 12, which is extremely powerful for recording.

2. Zazen Suite meditation app: In my role as copy editor for the Fast Company websites, I work remotely from my home in Austin and visit the New York office several times per year. Some days glued to the screen can be fairly busy and stressful, so I use the Zazen Suite meditation app on my Mac. I keep it in the Dock and set the bell intervals at 5 minutes. Each time the bell rings, I breathe in and “return everything to the breath,” which I learned from taking yoga classes. It really helps cut down on the stress during busy days. Looks like Zazen is no longer in the Mac app store, but the phone app works just as well.

Kerbey Lane restaurant in Austin, TX Photo: Flickr user Steve Santore

3. Kerbey Lane restaurant in Austin, TX: When I first moved to Austin, I lived just off of South Lamar near Kerbey Lane restaurant’s south location. I started eating at the counter there several evenings during the week and eventually got to know all the staff. Now Kerbey is the place “where everybody knows my name.” Kerbey has amazing specialty pancakes, such as the Elvis (peanut butter and banana), Smores (!), and cinnamon roll (my favorite). If you’re in town for South by Southwest, stop by Kerbey on a Friday night around 5 and join me at the counter.