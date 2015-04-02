Molson Takes 11 Hockey Fans To Play On The Coolest Rink On Earth

Okay, is there anything more cliché than a Canadian beer (called “Canadian,” no less) building a rink high in the Rockies and asking Canucks to explain why they’d do #AnythingforHockey to get the chance to drink some beer and play on that rink? Probably not. The only things missing to make it a complete caricature are a moose, some maple syrup, and maybe a Mountie saying “sorry” all the time.





But despite the fromage potential of such a campaign, Molson and agency Rethink managed to turn this hockey fantasy rink into good participatory storytelling. The brand picked 11 lucky fans who shared the various lengths they’d go to for hockey on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and gave them a chopper ride into the mountains to play an epic game of pickup (or “shinny” to Canadians).





A former pro battling Parkinson’s disease, a woman who brought hockey to kids in Nicaragua, a guy who built a DIY Zamboni for his community rink, and more. The selection process included short video profiles that aired during NHL broadcasts in Canada, telling the backstories of each contestant and illustrating the impact the game of hockey has far beyond the rink.