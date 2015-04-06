The Secrets To Building A Constructive Feedback Culture

One of the most important parts of any company’s culture is the way that feedback is given and received.

Feedback on the shortcomings of a piece of work can be constructive, allowing progress and improvement. But it can also be destructive, undermining employees’ confidence and preventing them from doing their best work.

Given this challenge, many managers chicken out and provide only cursory feedback, avoiding the backlash negativity can bring. But this can be just as destructive in the long-term.

There’s a story about Google executive Larry Page bursting into a room and making a big show of announcing that a set of ads sucked. It’s dramatic, attention-grabbing feedback that makes Page and Google sound like dynamic go-getters.

The problem is that feedback given this way could only work because Google had spent years building up a receptive, communicative culture. And the reality is that a grand gesture like this, for all that it motivated some people in the room, may have demoralized others, and certainly does nothing to build an atmosphere in which people would feel able to calmly and openly discuss their work.

To be constructive, feedback needs to be specific, showing people where to focus their efforts in improving. It needs to focus on the product, not the person, making clear that the employee who did the work is not under attack. People who feel attacked, or who are not given a clear way forward, will become defensive and less open to feedback.