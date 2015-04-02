How To Get John Legend To Sing At Your Wedding, Birthday, Or Bar Mitzvah

The only thing better than seeing a new video of your favorite singer crooning your favorite song is when it’s a new video of your favorite singer crooning your favorite song to two adorable dogs.

Grammy and Oscar winner John Legend brings the real emotions to what appears to be the wedding of his two dogs, Puddy and Pippa. This extraspecial version of “All of Me” is to announce the opportunity to have Legend perform a private concert for your birthday, wedding, bar mitzvah, whatever, to raise money for his antipoverty nonprofit the Show Me Campaign.





It’s the latest pitch from creative fundraising startup Omaze, adding to impressive campaigns offering up experiences with celebrities like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and many, many others.





And let’s just all agree that dog weddings are the best kind of weddings.