Watch This Artist Flawlessly Draw Your Favorite Logos By Hand

On a scale from one to THIS, where do your drawing skills fall?

East Sussex-based artist and calligrapher Seb Lester has been churning out these incredible freehand illustrations of some of your favorite logos, from TV shows and movies like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter to brands like Nike and Coca-Cola. What’s next-level artistry to the likes of you and I, however, is mere doodling for Lester, who has developed typefaces for companies like NASA, Intel, and Apple.

Check out Lester’s work in the slideshow above and on his site.