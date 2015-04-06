From Evil To Diesel: “Furious 7” Director James Wan On Bringing Insidious Skills To An Action Franchise

Although the cars in Furious 7 move like victims of demonic possession, their erratic behavior is actually just a matter of mechanics. Evil spirits can more reliably be found in the previous films of director James Wan, who brought his command of jolting audiences from their seats to the new project, if not the spirits themselves.

Just as the fast cars in these films have gotten even faster (and more furious) over time, the franchise’s producers decided late in the game to accelerate their production schedule. They first asked Justin Lin, who directed several previous installments, to start on Furious 7 while in post-production on part six. When Lin passed, Universal Studios began looking for other directors to step in. One name that came up was James Wan, creator of the successful Saw and Insidious film series. He was an oddly logical suggestion, if not an obvious one. After all, Wan’s films, like The Conjuring, are largely composed of expertly crafted set pieces, which are also the bread and butter of Fast and Furious. There was just one potential hitch: he had never directed a non-horror movie before. With no guarantee that his scary skill set would transfer over to the high-velocity heightened reality of the Fast films, Wan gladly slid into the driver’s seat.

“I’ve done a lot of the slow-moving horror films with a more subtle approach, and I got to a certain point where I finally got sick of that,” the director says. “I wanted to do something that was loud and in your face and bombastic, and Fast and Furious really allowed me to just go nuts with that, and play in a sandbox that’s much larger than what I’m used to.”

In order for the timing to work out, Wan had to come on board right away. He couldn’t even finish the film he was in post-production on, Insidious: Chapter II, and instead left that task to his editor. He switched over to Furious 7 early enough in its creation, though, that there wasn’t even a finished script yet, but rather a treatment. It was a rough outline of what the movie would be, with Vin Diesel’s gutturally uttered lines about “letting the beast out of its cage” as yet unwritten. The malleable state of the film allowed Wan to get his hands dirty right away in designing how the major action scenes would look.





In Furious 7, cars are driven out of the back of an airplane, mid-flight. A bus teeters precariously on the edge of a cliff. A motorcade files into formation and becomes a battering ram. And it was up to Wan to determine how to execute all of these insane concepts and make them play within the context of a world where physics is a thing. In order to do so, the director had to use a method he ordinarily takes care to avoid.

“I generally don’t do storyboards for my movies. I find it really restricts my creativity on set,” Wan says. “I like to discover things on set, when I’m plotting it out, when I’m blocking it out with my actors and my camera guys. That’s when I discover things that are more effective. But with a movie of this scale, like Furious 7, I couldn’t really approach it like that. There’s just too many departments to talk to and to communicate with. So the storyboard became extremely crucial. It became the bible for the movie, to some degree.”

After storyboarding, Wan moved on to another foreign step, the pre-viz. In this stage, the storyboards are uploaded into a computer, and the director is able to figure out angles and composite footage as if its already been shot. Although the specifics of the process were new to him, in creating set pieces the director found himself squarely in his zone. Even though this movie was very different from the ones he’d made before, the big moments from both reside in the same world.