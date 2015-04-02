Social Injustice Meets Social Media When Homeless People Read Mean Tweets About Being Homeless

Many of us pass them on the street every day. If you live in a big city, they may even start to just blend into the scenery. A pile of blankets and maybe a hand out in hopes for a spare coin. A new campaign for Canadian nonprofit Raising the Roof aims to bring some humanity to the more than 235,000 homeless people in Canada .





For #HumansforHumans, the organization and agency Leo Burnett Toronto asked a handful of homeless people to read mean tweets about the homeless. The results are more than a little heartbreaking, giving us a look at the discrimination and scorn aimed at society’s less fortunate, while providing a glimpse of them as people. Mean tweets have made us laugh, and think about bullying, but these might be the first ones that move people to tears.





The campaign also features videos in which the homeless talk more in-depth and directly about their lives, the circumstances that led to their situation, society’s perception of them, and more.