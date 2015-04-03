Free App Friday: 5 Tools To Increase Your Efficiency

Here I am wasting my time and yours on an overly wordy intro about efficiency. Let’s get to the apps, eh?

Find a joint–from greasy-spoon to fancy–that works with Dash (Android, iOS) and you can use the app to pay the bill when you’re ready to split. Oh, and speaking of splitting: you can split the bill with your Dash-using buddies, complete with tip–no math necessary. Dash is up and running in New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and more than 50 college towns, and has a few other tricks up its sleeve such as letting you know how crowded a place is before you go or letting you request an Uber right from inside the app.

Cord (Android, iOS) blends the straightforwardness of text messaging with the expressiveness of phone calls. The app lets you bandy 12-second voice messages back and forth between your friends, either individually or in a group. The home screen shows little round bubbles with each of your fellow Cord users’ faces along with how many messages you have from each. Tap each person to listen to their messages and then hold down to reply.



Bonus App! No need to type that next word. The SwiftKey (Android, iOS) replacement keyboard predicts what you’re about to type, serving up three tap-able options. The app learns as it goes, too, getting more accurate the longer you use it.

Use Slice (Android, iOS) to track your packages from big-name retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Walmart, and several others. The app automatically plucks your purchase info from your email and serves you up a trackable map of your purchase as it makes its way to your house. Best of all, after you’ve bought something, Slice will alert you to price drops that fall within the retailer’s adjustment window, making it easy to save on stuff after the fact.

Boasting a giant database of garages and lots, ParkMe Parking (Android, iOS) plots out spots by price and, in certain locales, by how many spaces each option has open. Data is available for more than 500 cities around the world, and the app can help steer you via GPS to your selection’s entrance driveway–not just the cross street. Once you’re parked, ParkMe can send you reminders as rates go up or when you’ll need to move your car so you don’t get a ticket.

If there’s a way to efficiently consume news, SmartNews (Android, iOS) is it. The app is built for speed, and scours more than 10 million articles each day to serve up the top trending ones from popular outlets. The interface is intuitive and lends itself to glance-able headlines; click through and each article is served up in a clutter-free page reminiscent of read-it-later apps like Pocket and Instapaper.