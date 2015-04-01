Facebook Badly Needs A Hit Social Video App–Could RIff Be It?

Quick, somebody build another mobile video app! Oh, thank goodness: This afternoon, Facebook unveiled something called Riff, an app that lets users collaboratively edit video clips together. And while it’s not the first app of its kind, Riff is pretty well positioned to have an impact on how people create and share video.

Here’s how it works: You start by recording a video clip of up to 20 seconds in length and giving it a theme or topic. From there, friends have the option of recording their own clips to tack onto the video. Then their friends can do the same.

“The potential pool of creative collaborators can grow exponentially from there, so a short video can become an inventive project between circles of friends,” explains Facebook product manager Josh Miller in a blog post.





Essentially, it’s like Vine with collaborative editing, but without social features like liking and commenting (the focus here is on creation rather than interactivity).

Riff comes from the same Creative Labs department that spun off apps like Paper, Slingshot, and Rooms, the latter of which was born out of Facebook’s acquisition of Branch, the social conversation service founded by Miller and backed by Ev Williams and Biz Stone’s Obvious Corp. At Facebook, Miller is evidently applying his product expertise to the range of one-off apps that Facebook Creative Labs is tossing against the wall in order to see what sticks.

This is also part of a larger push into video for Facebook. Eyeing the serious ad dollars that can come from engaging video, the company has been ramping up its focus on the medium, reportedly taking aim at YouTube’s dominance and even challenging traditional TV for lucrative eyeballs.

Mobile is a significant piece of this puzzle for Facebook. In 2013, Instagram added support for short video clips in response to the rising popularity of Twitter’s Vine. Then last summer, Instagram released Hyperlapse, a stand-alone app for recording time-lapse videos.