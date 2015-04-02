3 Steps To Curing Your Email Addiction

Ever feel like you’re in the middle of a game of Ping-Pong at work, except it’s not a little, white ball you’re volleying back and forth—it’s email?

If you do, you’re not alone. According to recent email surveys, the average employee receives more than 115 emails per day.

Over the last two decades, email has become the killer business app, and for good reason. It’s reliable, inexpensive, convenient, and ubiquitous. To be sure, email is invaluable for certain types of communication. Yet we have overdone it.

Far too many employees rely upon email exclusively for internal communications. In the words of Nick Bilton of The New York Times, “There is no escape: Email is probably the most invasive form of communication yet devised.”

Perhaps you can’t imagine life without email. But we don’t have to be slaves to our inboxes. Here’s how to take back control:

At its core, email is not terribly effective as a communication medium. As Modeuro founder Andrew Killick explained to The Wall Street Journal, we only use email correctly by leveraging it to communicate across time zones or answer a well-defined question about 20% of the time. The majority of our emails, he says, are either filled with useless information or are an ineffective attempt to convey messages better suited for a phone call or face-to-face discussion.

And we’re just getting started with the deficiencies of email. For one thing, email can lead to misunderstandings since there is no way to convey tone, facial expressions, and other forms of nonverbal communication that help people decode meaning.