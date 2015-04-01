Don’t Throw That Jacket Away–Patagonia Is Taking Its Worn Wear Program On The Road

Patagonia products aren’t known for their low price tags, but the brand goes to great lengths to make sure people are aware of the value behind its products. That value includes things like fair trade certified wages, organic cotton, traceable down, and responsibly sourced merino wool. And since 2013, the brand has been actively helping and encouraging consumers to repair their old Patagonia gear before buying anything new through its Worn Wear program. Patagonia claims its Reno, Nevada-based repair department is the largest garment repair facility in the U.S., doing about 30,000 repairs per year. Now it’s taking its reduce, reuse, recycle act on the road.

The Worn Wear Mobile Tour starts April 2 in Ventura, California, stopping at retail locations, coffee shops, farmers markets, and trailheads across the country before finishing up in Boston on May 12. Throughout the tour, staff will be doing free repairs on busted zippers, rips, tears, buttons, and more–whether it’s Patagonia product or not–as well as showing people how to fix their own stuff, and selling used Patagonia gear. Along with all the fleece fixing, the brand promises some fun, with food, drinks, and live music.





To help spread the word on the upcoming tour, the brand made a short film (see above) to unveil the new Worn Wear repair wagon and give a nod to the customers and repair techs who keep its products going strong. The biodiesel wagon’s solar-powered camper shell is made from redwood salvaged from giant wine barrels, mounted on a ’91 Dodge Cummins truck. It’s the automotive incarnation of a redneck badass vegan surfer hippie. It’s also the latest example of how Patagonia is using its principles as the foundation for engaging marketing that spans content, experience, retail, and customer service.