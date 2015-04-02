The Brand History Of Disney Princesses In 200 Sparkly Seconds

When did Disney princesses become a [i]Thing[/i]? Believe it or not, it wasn’t until the early 1990s, when Disney realized the marketing potential of its fairy-tale heroines and codified its creations as a stand-alone brand: [url=http://princess.disney.com/]Disney Princess[/url]. Watch the video above to see how the company took so many glass-slippered, dwarf-chilling characters and turned them into a highly marketable machine.