The Brand History Of Disney Princesses In 200 Sparkly Seconds

[Photos: WALT DISNEY (BETTMAN/CORBIS); WALT DISNEY AND KAY KAMEN (PICTORAL PARADE/GETTY); INGERSOLL MICKEY PRODUCTS (ADVERTISING ARCHIVE/EVERETT COLLECTION); WALT DISNEY STUDIOS (ULLSTEIN BILD/GETTY); WALT DISNEY AND GOVERNOR GOODWIN KNIGHT AT DISNEY WORLD (EARL THEISEN COLLECTION/GETTY); MICKEY FLOWERS (LOOMIS DEAN/GETTY); MICKEY AT DISNEYLAND (HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY); ANDY MOONEY (DONATO DARDELLA/GETTY); CINDERELLA PREMIERE (MARIO ANZUONI/CORBIS)]
By FastCo Studios

When did Disney princesses become a [i]Thing[/i]? Believe it or not, it wasn’t until the early 1990s, when Disney realized the marketing potential of its fairy-tale heroines and codified its creations as a stand-alone brand: [url=http://princess.disney.com/]Disney Princess[/url]. Watch the video above to see how the company took so many glass-slippered, dwarf-chilling characters and turned them into a highly marketable machine.

