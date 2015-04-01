An April Fools’ Gag That’s Actually Funny, And Plausible: Check Out Funny Or Die’s New 1.5-Second Creative Platform, Dips

We all know that April Fools’ Day pranks are the absolute worst, but some of them manage to also be pretty funny. Toning down the wackiness and the “check out our very traditional brand doing something zany!” element helps–as does having really funny people involved, and a target that’s ripe for roasting.

Funny Or Die gets all of that–hence “Dips,” their new (fake, but pretty close to being plausible) social network/video platform that plugs in all of the personal expression you could hope for into a second and a half (“the optimal amount of time for creativity”).





In the pitch, Funny Or Die cofounder Adam McKay announces the launch of Dips, and then turns the mic over to Richard Linklater, who plugs Boyhood briefly, explaining that taking 12 years for a movie is done–now he only needs a second and a half. Somehow, the video ends with Shark Tank star/Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explaining why he gave McKay and Linklater $80,000,000 for Dips. Which he didn’t, because it’s a prank, and pranks are the worst–but occasionally, they’re also pretty funny.

See the Dips here.