How Couples Can Stay Married, Change Diapers, And Keep Both Jobs

Having two breadwinners in the family can make it harder for young, married couples to break bread at home, but it doesn’t have to. If you’re willing to work as partners, adjust your priorities, and tweak your definition of “having it all,” then you’ll likely be happier at home and at work.

It may sound like part marriage counseling, part career counseling, but the fact is that dual-career couples sometimes need both. Add children to the mix, and you really need both.

More and more I’m seeing that people will emphasize one thing more than the other depending on where they are in life. When couples are having kids, they’ll scale back on their career a little bit, and often this happens more on the woman’s side. When it comes to men with a partner who works, there’s more attention on taking care of the home: cooking dinner, bath time, coaching, grocery shopping.

When my husband and I had kids, I put off earning my PhD for quite a few years so that I could take care of them. Did it hurt me in the long run? No, but I sure felt like it then.

I got through it by staying busy. It was a different kind of busy than I was used to; I took up quilting and served in leadership roles for my children’s activities. I also maintained my consulting in conflict management and leadership training. Most of it was for no pay, but it kept me relevant.

When I was ready, I got my PhD. Then it was my husband’s turn to put off a promotion and delay starting his own company to accommodate my new career trajectory.

Each couple will find balance in their own way, but there are a few ground rules all working couples should keep in mind: