How To Encourage Brilliant Ideas Without A Lame Suggestion Box

Company cultures, innovation, entrepreneurial thinking–over the last few years, there is no doubt that these have been the latest buzzwords for HR and business leaders looking to define themselves in the corporate landscape.

With job-hopping the new norm, (according to the Future Workplace “Multiple Generations @ Work” survey, the average American worker stays in their job for 4.4 years while 91% of millennials plan to stay for less than three years), it begs the question: How can companies actually deliver on the promise and engage employees for the long term?

As most companies grow from the small startup phase, they inherently begin to lean on a smaller group of leaders to drive the company in the same direction. But that can quickly become a trap, limiting the development of creativity and the business to senior-level executives. Meanwhile, employees are left without a way to contribute, and become unmotivated and disengaged.

So, what’s the answer? It’s actually quite simple: Ask them. Listen to them. Then, respond.

All team members have a different insight into your company, so use this to your full advantage. While you may spend hours and resources looking for a fresh perspective in research by conducting surveys, talking to customers, or analyzing data, there are probably already team members doing this as part of their everyday job. And with that comes invaluable information that you may not otherwise discover. Without knowing it, your employees may already be past the first stage of developing your next innovative idea.

It’s not enough to simply ask employees for ideas. They have to be heard and guided in the right direction. While many companies have an internal suggestion portal inviting their employees to bring innovative ideas to the table, the implementation of these ideas is restricted to specific teams and higher-level managers to execute. The momentum behind the idea is often lost, and the chance of a successful and complete execution becomes slim. An employee may have a game-changing idea, but no expertise to develop it. Your senior management team, board executives, and CEO do. Connect them.

Last year, we started our “Innovation Lab,” a company-wide challenge to develop the next best business solution or product for Coastal.com. Employees were challenged to develop an idea with their team and given full support by senior management to develop a case study and business plan to pitch to senior-level executives. Over the course of one full day, almost 100 ideas were developed and presented to our panel of senior executives, where they received feedback and, in some cases, company buy-in.