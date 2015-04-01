Here’s How Much Brands Really, Really, Really Love April Fools’ Day

Today is the day. Brands have been giddily anticipating the time when they can unleash their elaborate gags upon the world, like one big, happy, branded, wink-wink nudge-nudge. And now it’s here.

For the most part, reactions tend to skew from an appreciation of fun and creativity, to a burning hatred of an insufferable show of going through the motions for the sake of . . . what? Either way, we still want a Google Panda.

Here are all the April Fools’ Day brand pranks you could ever want at once.





Netflix has taken binge watching to the mainstream. Years ago, only the most committed would become TV hermits, eschewing real life in favor of the warm embrace of a Battlestar Galactica box-set. Now your mom is cranking through three or four episodes of Breaking Bad in a single sitting. In an effort of civic and social duty, Netflix has dispatched actors from its original programs, including House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly, Bloodline‘s Linda Cardellini, Vincent D’Onofrio of Daredevil, and Selenis Leyva of Orange is the New Black, to star in a series of short PSAs to raise awareness about the perils of binge watching. If you stream more than two consecutive episodes of a show on April 1st, one of these special messages will appear. Take a shower, you stink.





Why stand in line at the airport when you can sit?

Just like Voice Search, except now you’re saying “OK Google” to an adorable stuffed bear.

For anyone who wants to play video games while swimming laps. Clearly you’d be a danger to anyone else in the pool, but who cares, now The Last of Us seems SO REAL.