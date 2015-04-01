Today in Tabs: Your Tab Is Problematic

As a carrier of the Outrage Culture ( previously ) virus, I enjoy a Social Justice Internet meme called “ your fave is problematic “. YFIP holds that anyone and everyone has done something insulting, appropriative, or otherwise offensive. Everyone. Even someone like, say, Jon Stewart (who, with Colbert , has a YFIP sub-site devoted to their problematic jokes about transgender people ).

You’re safe and there are no sapient spiders burrowed deep within your heart and brain, biding their time.

Entirely unrelated (which is obviously a lie)–who here loves cognitive biases? One I particularly like is omission bias, which essentially says that we’ll always think doing nothing is better than doing something. You remember the trolley problem, right? It’s like that (FWIW, I always pull the switch. But only because I love pulling switches).

When you mix omission bias with status quo bias, you end up with situations in which we judge replacements more harshly than their originals. So if a host of a popular late night show was retiring, his or her (lol, just kidding, obviously it would be his) replacement would be held to incredibly high standards–standards the original host wouldn’t even have been judged by!

I’m clearly trying to do a thing where I talk about the Trevor Noah hubbub without actually talking about it, so if I’m going to be oblique, I might as well finish up by barely hinting at race as a factor:

Let’s head over to Intern Rusty, who has something lighter and, I’m sure, very scrutable.

If we’re doing Wikipedia links, might as well throw in Poe’s Law, eh? Careful there, Rusty, you might have gazed too long into the abyss.

my approach to merge conflicts is a lot like my approach to dating: i basically just panic and start from scratch — Ingrid Burrington (@lifewinning) March 31, 2015

Today in non-Avery takes on the Trevor Noah Conundrum: The wonderful Ijeoma Oluo wrote an essay for Matter which also focused on the “your fave is problematic” thing, but talked more about how we actually deal with that fact. It’s great. Better than what I wrote, but what am I gonna do, hand my newsletter over to someone else?