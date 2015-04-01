Today in Tabs: Your Tab Is Problematic

You’re safe and there are no sapient spiders burrowed deep within your heart and brain, biding their time.
April fool’s 😉
As a carrier of the Outrage Culture (previously) virus, I enjoy a Social Justice Internet meme called “your fave is problematic“. YFIP holds that anyone and everyone has done something insulting, appropriative, or otherwise offensive. Everyone. Even someone like, say, Jon Stewart (who, with Colbert, has a YFIP sub-site devoted to their problematic jokes about transgender people).
Entirely unrelated (which is obviously a lie)–who here loves cognitive biases? One I particularly like is omission bias, which essentially says that we’ll always think doing nothing is better than doing something. You remember the trolley problem, right? It’s like that (FWIW, I always pull the switch. But only because I love pulling switches).
When you mix omission bias with status quo bias, you end up with situations in which we judge replacements more harshly than their originals. So if a host of a popular late night show was retiring, his or her (lol, just kidding, obviously it would be his) replacement would be held to incredibly high standards–standards the original host wouldn’t even have been judged by!
I’m clearly trying to do a thing where I talk about the Trevor Noah hubbub without actually talking about it, so if I’m going to be oblique, I might as well finish up by barely hinting at race as a factor:
Let’s head over to Intern Rusty, who has something lighter and, I’m sure, very scrutable.
A bridge? Then is it to be the shopworn caprine clippity-clop and the lurking ambuscade? Troll kalla mik, perhaps, pace the Nortmann forbears of the present day’s too well-known House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg. Perhaps c’est la vie is the alles ist tot of mea braccae sunt casei, as the fashion holds. I tend to doubt it.
Where then, to place, between sein und zeit, “‘the Athena of America’s literary pantheon,’ the ‘Emily Dickinson of the Bronx’,” the “person who definitely didn’t write her own Wikipedia page,” Cynthia Ozick? The week-end broadsheet’s thump, whether accurately porch-bound or haplessly zinnia-ward, heralded the arrival of “Writers Old and Young: Staring Across the Moat,” a meditation from the quill of this “Themistocles of Pelham Gardens” comprising aciculate observances of a gauzy, Arthurian quondam literary milieu as contrasted with the edacious, esurient, gluttonous, gobbling, gormandizing, grabby scribblers of our postlapsarian contemporaneity. One might almost be tempted to echo the immortal “est-ce que vous me baise plaisantez?” of Victor Hugo the day his patisserie ran out of croissants.
Almost.
If we’re doing Wikipedia links, might as well throw in Poe’s Law, eh? Careful there, Rusty, you might have gazed too long into the abyss.
my approach to merge conflicts is a lot like my approach to dating: i basically just panic and start from scratch
Today in non-Avery takes on the Trevor Noah Conundrum: The wonderful Ijeoma Oluo wrote an essay for Matter which also focused on the “your fave is problematic” thing, but talked more about how we actually deal with that fact. It’s great. Better than what I wrote, but what am I gonna do, hand my newsletter over to someone else?
Today in dudes advocating for other dudes:
Aasif Mandvi defends Noah and says he trusts Jon Stewart in a video interview embedded in a piece he wrote for everybody’s favorite website, LinkedIn.
When Patton Oswalt came back to Twitter, he pledged to be “less responsive to outrage”. Reminding us that “less” is not the same as “not at all”, today Oswalt unleashed a tweet storm performance piece pillorying the very suggestion that we should think critically about something as dumb as a Twitter joke. I’m not a fan of Patton, but I will agree that his jokes, at least, aren’t worthy of nuanced, in-depth appraisal.
Finally, Trevor himself has weighed in on his Twitter, where this all started:
To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn’t land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian.
Today in the world outside The Daily Show: Guy who does good radio talking does good print talking, too. Woman writes fascinating article about her sexual history, possibly in attempt to create most misogynistic comment section
ever this month. And blog absorbs non-blog/non-blog infiltrates blog.
