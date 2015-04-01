A Baby Alpaca Eats A Library In The New McVitie’s spot

It looked like McVitie’s had reached the zenith of cuteness with a Christmas spot that involved an explosion of baby animals, including a narwhal. But that was before baby alpacas.

In its new spot, the United Biscuits-owned brand is launching DeliChoc biscuits in the U.K. with a baby alpaca that munches its way through a number of items, including a book and a chair leg.

It’s the latest execution on the overarching “Sweeet” campaign by agency Grey London. The spot is set in a library where students are engrossed in books. One cracks open a box of DeliChoc, a crunchy Belgian chocolate-topped biscuit, and a baby alpaca emerges. It goes on to do a number of seriously cute things and generally causes a commotion.





The ad is set to the theme tune of British TV series Grange Hill, which was a hugely popular drama that took place in and around a London school. It was one of the U.K.’s longest running series and was axed in 2008 after 30 years on the air.

The ad, which was directed by Neo, launches in the U.K. on April 1.