Are Women’s-Only Colleges The Answer For Getting More Women In Top Jobs?

In March 2015, Sweet Briar College, a liberal arts school in rural Sweet Briar, Virginia, announced that it would close, marking another loss in the world of women’s-only colleges. Fifty years ago, there were 230 women’s-only colleges in the U.S., according to the Women’s College Coalition , an association for women’s-only colleges. After years of closure, mergers, and conversion to co-educational institutions, there are roughly 40 such institutions left.

That’s a remarkable decline. However, within the ranks of those remaining, there are signs of life. At Barnard College in New York City, for example, applications for the class of 2019 hit a record-breaking 6,655, up 17% over the previous year. Over the past 10 years, Barnard’s applications are up roughly 45%, says college president Debora Spar, Ph.D.

“Barnard doesn’t have some of the challenges that some women’s colleges have, since we’re In New York City and so enmeshed with Columbia,” she says. Barnard’s location gives the students the social, career, and other benefits of an urban college that is virtually blended with a co-educational counterpart, while allowing them to choose classes where other women fill the seats, explains Spar.

Beyond big-name institutions like Barnard, Kristen Renn, Ph.D., believes that women’s colleges still fulfill an important role. A professor of higher education at Michigan State University, where her research and teaching focus on diversity in higher education, she says this is particularly true in helping women achieve in areas where they are typically underrepresented, such as in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

Pound for pound, women’s colleges outproduce their peer institutions for women in some of the nongender traditional fields.

Renn points to a 2013 paper published by the American Institute of Physics that showed women in single-sex colleges significantly outperformed women at coeducational institutions in a study completed by researchers at Miami University and Indiana University. And while it’s true that women’s colleges have declined in their ranks, she says that this is more a problem of small, remote liberal arts colleges overall than just a women’s college issue.

“Pound for pound, [women’s colleges] outproduce their peer institutions for women in some of the nongender traditional fields, as well as women who go on to graduate school in all kinds of fields,” she says. A 2014 report by the Women’s College Coalition, a membership organization of women’s-only, post-secondary education institutions, found that women’s colleges have slightly higher retention rates than their coeducational counterparts.