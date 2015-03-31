Allow Your Eyes To Be Assaulted By Over-The-Top Action, Terrifying Bad Guy In Latest, Most Batsh*t “Mad Max: Fury Road” Trailer

If you were worried there wouldn’t be a creepy enough bad guy to really sell you on the new incarnation of Mad Max, Mad Max: Fury Road (in theaters May 15), the latest trailer should go a long way to remedy that.

The previous extended TV spot had Max himself breaking down the situation with a solemn voiceover about the state of things in the post-apocalypse. But here we meet The Bad Guy, who looks like a cross between Beetlejuice and Bain, who seems to be very upset at losing some property.





It’s two and a half minutes of pure desert dystopian adrenaline that–thankfully!–doesn’t actually reveal too much about the plot, but still has time to show off some sort of flame-throwing electric guitar action. THAT’S HOW YOU SELL A MOVIE.



