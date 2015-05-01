The Story Of Passover, Told Through A Crazy Rube Goldberg Machine

Passover begins on Friday. At most seders, the story of this Jewish holiday will be read from a book around the table–a tradition students at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have put a spin on. They’re telling the story of Passover using materials like pulleys, dominoes, weights, kiddush cups, and matzo, rigged into an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine.

Watch the video to see how pouring wine into a kiddush cup recreates a series of events in the Passover story, from Baby Moses floating down the Nile in a basket to frogs and hail plaguing Egypt.





Designers include Nadav Maccabi and Yaron Veksler, master’s students in mechanical engineering, who spent about a month planning out the machine and its stations. It’s not the first time Technion students have used Rube Goldberg’s principles to tell religious tales–in November 2012, the Technion posted a video of a Hanukkah Rube Goldberg machine that lights a menorah. It’s a fun way to use modern design to tell an ancient tale.

