The Right Way To Make Tough Decisions

How many decisions do you make in a day? Probably thousands, from which socks to wear to which jobs to tackle first at work.

We make so many of these minor decisions easily, but when we’re confronted with a major choice that could have a huge impact on our lives or our businesses, we often lack the level of ease and clarity we feel when choosing our lunch each day.

Here are a few tips that can make tough decisions that much easier to make.

Even the smallest decisions can sometimes have bigger implications for the future of your company than you think. There’s no room for sloppiness, whether you’re hiring your second-in-command or choosing which snacks to provide your staff in the office kitchen.

While it may seem counterintuitive in the name of productivity to micromanage small-scale judgment calls, there’s no room for sloppiness anywhere in your business. Before you can streamline the decision-making process, you should first understand and value each decision that confronts you and weigh your conclusions with care. Then stick with them.

What makes a decision the right one? Is it the one that costs the least money? The one with the most long-term efficiency? The easiest one to implement? There’s no wrong answer to this question except having no answer.

Taking the time to figure out what qualifies as a good decision for you will streamline your thinking process and help you more easily identify the right choice at each turn.