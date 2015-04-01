5 Steps To Speaking From The Heart

During a cold, rainy day in March of 1970, I, then a student teacher in a broken-down Montreal elementary school, was sitting in a corner with a belligerent, spitballing fourth grader, ready to power him into behaving. He glared back at me. He crossed his arms. He crossed his legs.

When I looked at his feet, I saw that he had no soles on his shoes. How could he keep quiet when his feet were raw and wet? At that moment I went from looking at him as a cantankerous student to seeing him as a boy in pain. At that moment I learned how to look beyond my feelings and see the real person.

This was the moment I learned how to be a coach.

If you are going to speak from your heart, your first step is to begin as I’ve just demonstrated: by telling a powerful story from your life. My story is so powerful to me that every time I tell it I tear up. I see that moment and feel it deeply even now–I am sharing a part of me.

To speak from your heart, you, too, will have to share a part of you: a real-life experience that was pivotal in shaping who you are today. By opening yourself up, you will bring your audience closer to you. You will create a connection with your audience that reaches deep. You might be apprehensive about opening yourself up like this, about letting yourself be vulnerable. But remember, speaking from your heart is about telling genuine stories from your life. Your stories don’t have to be monumental, but they do have to be significant for you.

Your next step is to connect your story to your message. The story connects you and your audience at the feeling level; now you have to move forward to the thinking level. You have to tell your audience why you told that particular story.

When speaking from your heart your goal isn’t just to reach your audience, your goal is to influence them. By establishing this connection, you will ensure a stronger and longer retention of your message.