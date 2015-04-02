Inside Amazon’s Quest To Brand Your Home

Now, Amazon has released its easiest solution yet: a one-touch button to order more Tide laundry pods, Cottonelle toilet paper, or a long list of other items.

The Dash Button is a bite-sized plastic module that you can stick anywhere you might want to impulse-restock a particular product (presumably in your home). It connects to Wi-Fi. You push it. Goods are shipped to your door. The buttons will be free for Prime members to order, so that they can use them to order more stuff from Amazon.

But this sets up an interesting quandary. While Amazon’s previous solutions were invisible, unobtrusive ways to order more stuff, each Dash Button is branded with the logo of its respective product. It’s a mini billboard lurking in your home, a bit of free advertising space given in exchange for mindless ordering.

But when I ask Douglas Van Praet–behaviorist, Fast Company contributor, and author of the book Unconscious Branding–if all these logos in our home are going to make us more likely to buy Tide or Gatorade, he’s doubtful, since people who install these buttons are a self-selecting group.

“You’re already a loyal Tide buyer. This logo is just another reminder of your affinity for a brand. It’s mostly going to be reinforcing people already using the product,” he says. “Except when you walk a guest through your house and it’s, ‘Look at these new badass front-load washers!’ and they see the Tide button on it, and it becomes, ‘so-and-so uses Tide!'”

Indeed, take a look around your home now without rummaging through your cabinets for the Glad trash bags, and very few things are actually branded in your normal line of sight. Your furniture doesn’t have any obvious labeling, and neither do the pictures on the wall, nor the plants on your window sills. And while TVs, kitchen appliances, and bathroom fixtures do, they likely aren’t sporting the same bright, full-color logos Amazon’s buttons will feature. With Amazon Dash, the company is enabling retail partners to place the equivalent of banner ads in our homes–that is, assuming we hang them places more overt than the inside of our cabinets.