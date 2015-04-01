The Most Common Reasons Startups Fail

Founders blame investors, investors blame CEOs, CEOs blame research and development (R&D), R&D say the product is fine, the market just doesn’t get it, and marketing people blame it all on the recession.

Some startups succeed, yet so many fail, and it’s failure that teaches us the best lessons. What are the main reasons why startups fail? In a survey carried out by tech blog ArcticStartup and CoFounder magazine, more than 100 startup entrepreneurs share their experiences and lessons learned.

A startup’s biggest challenge is getting the team right, according to 37% of the founders surveyed. Having enough diversity for a variety of skills that are needed to succeed from day one is essential. Not less important is trusting your team and giving them control over their responsibility areas.

There’s a reason why all the top investors and incubators place such heavy emphasis on the team. Ideas change, products pivot, markets can take unexpected turns, but people are what hold everything together. A great team is not just about selecting a group of smart people; it’s about complementing each other’s strengths and mitigating each other’s weaknesses.

As a founder, you must attract and retain the right people to build the technology, understand your industry, and scale your company.

Sometimes the market simply isn’t there yet. Of the surveyed entrepreneurs, 20% said their startup failed most likely because of the product market fit. The biggest mistakes startups make are not talking to enough prospects before diving in and not understanding the target market, which might result in focusing on multiple ideas rather than one main idea.

Consumers are highly resistant to change and biased against trying a new product. Founders tend to believe their product is great since they’re always the first to try new products themselves. But mainstream consumers might not always understand why or how to use the new products. In this instance, startup entrepreneurs might think the market should change to fit their vision, but this thinking ignores the market realities.