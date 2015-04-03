How To Reword A Job Posting To Avoid A Hiring Mistake

Before you rush to fill that vacant desk, consider this: 66% of U.S. companies have been affected by a bad hire and, for 27%, the decision cost the company $50,000 or more, according to a 2013 survey by Career Builder .

Hiring mistakes can be damaging.In addition to lost revenue, they can negatively impact productivity, client relations and employee morale, but a new study published in the Journal of Business and Psychology found that minor changes to the wording of job ad can increase the size and quality of an applicant pool, giving hiring managers a better chance of getting it right.

“The typical job ad focuses on what the employer wants from the applicant,” says David Jones, associate professor of business at the University of Vermont and one of the study’s authors. “Ads that focus on what employers can offer job seekers––such as autonomy and career advancement––result in better employee-company matches.”

For the study, Jones and his co-authors wrote real job ads for a Canadian engineering firm. Some focused on “needs-supplies,” what the organization offers applicants, while others focused on “demands-abilities,” the skills the organization would require of candidates. Needs-supplies ads received almost three times as many highly rated applicants than demands-abilities ads.

“It’s a no-brainer that the time it takes to add a few extra sentences has a really huge implication on the size of applicant pool and the number of candidates that are the very strongest job applicants,” says Jones.

To write needs-supplies ads, hiring managers should consider what candidates want: universal desires include autonomy and respect, says Jones. Candidates also look for an opportunity to grow and learn, and have an impact on the organization.

The best ads are a combination of the two kinds of statements––what the company can offer and what it needs. This will screen out those who aren’t qualified, while at the same time considering the process from the applicant’s perspective.