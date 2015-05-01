Google Maps Is Now A Giant Game Of Secret Pac-Man

In what looks like an early tip of the hat to April Fools’ Day, Google has turned Google Maps into a working version of Pac-Man where city streets become a grid full of power pellets and ghosts.

To play, you simply load Google Maps on any device, but you’ll first have to find where in the world Pac-Man is hiding. You can use this list of hints as to where he may be. *Cough* try the Vogue offices *cough*.

Once you find the secret spot, you can initiate a game by tapping on Pac-Man, and the streets will turn into a video game before your eyes. Unfortunately, you don’t play by running around the city at top speed, dodging real taxicabs and imaginary ghosts. Instead, you use either swipes (mobile) or direction keys (laptops) to speed the pill-popping Pac-Man sprite toward his trademark, chemical-fueled victory.

The game will be available only for a limited time, and then we’ll have to go back to using Google Maps for what it was intended: turning off the video games and experiencing* the real world around us.

*Or making Google tons of money by disclosing where we are at all times and receiving hyperspecific ads based on our location and needs.

[via Kotaku and The Verge]