In This Museum, You Don’t Learn About Senators. You Are A Senator.

How do you design an experience that makes learning about the U.S. Senate fun? You let visitors role-play senators. Opening this month, Boston’s Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate is to the young Leslie Knopes of tomorrow what Dungeons & Dragons is to LARPers (or live-action role-players): an interactive, day-in-the-life simulation of the U.S. Senate, housed in a full-scale replica of the chambers themselves.

Designed in tribute to the late Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy, who spent almost 50 years in the Senate, the institute was designed by Ed Schlossberg of experience design firm ESI Design. Schlossberg is no stranger to the Kennedys, as his wife is Caroline Kennedy, Ted Kennedy’s niece. According to Schlossberg, the plan for the institute began to take shape in 2002, when he presented Kennedy with a sketch of what a museum in his honor might look like.

Kennedy neither wanted his institute to be a vanity project, nor a boring museum telling the Senate’s history. Rather, Schlossberg and Kennedy imagined it as an interactive simulation, in which visitors could LARP as a senator and pass bills into law.

Although Kennedy died in 2009, Kennedy’s widow, Victoria, worked with Schlossberg and consulted on the development of the Institute to bring the senator’s vision to life. The main message Kennedy wanted to convey in his institute? The importance of compassion and compromise to the American political system… bywords which sadly seem all too absent from today’s political landscape.

It’s located across from the JFK Presidential Library overlooking Massachusetts Bay near the University of Massachusetts Boston in a minimalist building designed by architect Rafael Viñoly. The centerpiece of the institute is an exact clone of the Senate chambers, complete with polished wood desks, spangled blue carpet, and gold eagles. Student groups occupy these desks by appointment, and role-play the process by which bills become law. Outside the Senate chambers is a general area filled with interactive exhibits projected on the walls, as well as a recreation of Ted Kennedy’s offices during his time as a senator.

Even if you don’t come as part of a group, you can still take part in interactive exhibits that explain and simulate the Senate. All visitors are handed tablets when they enter, and can play with multimedia exhibits that include everything from an interactive timeline of the Senate to an augmented-reality view of Kennedy’s office.

There are also games visitors can play, like a Cards Against Humanity-style card game that helps visitors understand what happens in the Senate cloakroom. Visitors even win Xbox-style achievements as they participate in the exhibits: *Filibuster complete. Bill successfully tabled.*