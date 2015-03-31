NIke Gives 3 Marathon Quitters A Second Chance At Success

What if you trained for months to complete a marathon and then gave up halfway through? That’s the story of three Japanese women who attempted–and failed–to finish the Nagoya Women’s Marathon, which takes place every March.

But Nike wanted to prove that quitters can transform themselves into winners. With agency Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, the brand gave the three dropouts a second chance to “just do it.” The journey is captured in “Re:RUN,” a series of documentary shorts that follows Nao, Natsumi, and Kana during the two months leading up to the race. We learn why they quit and why this second chance is so important to them. And, of course, we see them training tirelessly for success.

There’s Nao, who gave in to stomach pains and quit because she believed her friends had also dropped out. She ran to regain her self-esteem.

Natsumi didn’t get into college and felt like a failure. She ran to prove her own worth–and officially start a new life.

Kana had won many races in the past without much effort. Then, suddenly, she found herself unable to finish the marathon. For her, the race was more about the training: feeling that she’d earned her place on the other side of the finish line.

Finally, there’s moving footage of the women competing and ultimately finishing the race.