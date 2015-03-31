That Time Martha Stewart Delivered The Sickest Burns At Justin Bieber’s Roast

Here’s a (non-Trevor Noah) note to Comedy Central execs: Whoever’s next on the roasting block, just let Martha Stewart handle the whole damn ceremony.

Last night during the highly anticipated Justin Bieber roast, Stewart was dishing out third-degree burns, like a wise-cracking sun baking in the oven (that is: very hot.) And, ironically, Bieber didn’t even bear the worst of it.

The jokes sting bad enough on their own, but the twist of the knife comes in Stewart’s haughty, crisp, delivery that could make a person feel less-than even if she was just reading a receipt.

Here are some of her greatest roasts–nay incinerations–from last night:

“As we all know, Kevin is one of the biggest movie stars in the business right now, and he deserves it. He struggled for years. When he finally got his first big paycheck, he spent $150,000 on a watch. I forget that term for that–it’s not African-American rich…it’ll come to me.”

“I believe the bedroom is the most important room in the house, but I don’t have to tell you that, Ludacris. You have three kids with three different women. May I suggest pulling out sometime and finishing on some fine, highly absorbent Martha Stewart bed linens?”

“You would never know that Snoop Dogg is 43 now, which is three times as long as actual dogs live and twice as long as most of his friends.”