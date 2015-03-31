Pentagram’s New School Rebrand: Best Thing Ever Or Unbearable Monstrosity?

It’s appropriate that Pentagram’s new algorithmic typeface for the New School looks like a wonky take on the Star Wars font, because to paraphrase the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Internet has reacted to it with a great disturbance, like millions of voices suddenly crying out in terror, then refusing to shut up about it.

The identity, designed by Pentagram’s Paula Scher, was meant to give the New School a modern, innovative look that is widely adaptable to many different platforms and doesn’t look as dated as its old spray-paint logo. But check out the Twitter hate it’s getting!

Commenters on our story about the new identity seem to agree:

Brian Piper:

The “School House Rock” font now looks edgy to me. Fan of the idea, not the execution.

Joyce Xu: