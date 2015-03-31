At any given moment, there’s a city somewhere in the world that’s being celebrated as the Cool Place to Be. Sometimes it’s a global capital—Paris in the ’20s; postwar New York City; Swinging London in the ’60s–and occasionally it’s a smaller, less-likely candidate. (Remember Athens, Georgia, in the ’80s?) Twenty years from now, people might well look back at 2015 and point to a small Southeast Asian country, Singapore, as a place where all the necessary elements—aesthetic, cultural, economic—came together, shaping an environment where this kind of creativity could flourish.

Long known as a robust financial hub, Singapore has, since its founding half a century ago, prospered while focusing on its principal economic engine: trade. After all, situated at the confluence of major, long-established shipping routes, and blessed with natural deepwater ports, the country is ideally positioned as an exporting and importing power. In recent years, though, as fashion, design, food, and the arts have exploded in Singapore, neighborhoods both old and new have gained currency as lively destinations for sophisticated tourists and locals alike.

Call it a Singapore Renaissance.

In the arts, for example, the signs are everywhere. Pinacothèque de Paris, the largest private art museum in Paris, is slated to open its first venue outside of Europe in Singapore’s Fort Canning Park in the fall; the brand-new, 200,000-square-foot National Gallery Singapore will open this year, as well; and the restored, colonial-era Gillman Barracks complex of top international galleries continues to draw crowds three years after its 2012 unveiling.

For those in search of a less-traditional art experience, Artspace @ Helutrans—a mile southwest of the skyscraper-filled Downtown Core—features progressive galleries and innovative spaces for art-related events and auctions, all inside the industrial-looking warehouse units of one of Asia’s leading art-handling and storage companies.

In the meantime, a number of districts, large and small, around the island are undergoing their own creative evolutions. The rapidly transforming neighborhood of Jalan Besar, for instance—located just north of the gleaming towers and manicured gardens of the financial, recreation, and entertainment district of Marina Bay—is in many ways a kind of hip exemplar of what the reenergized Singapore looks like. Here, old-school industrial businesses (hardware stores, machinery shops) and thoroughly modern cafés—establishments that would not feel out of place in, say, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, or San Francisco’s SoMA district—operate side by side and, occasionally, atop one another.

Originally a swampland of betel nut and fruit trees, in the 19th century the area was filled with factories, churches, and religious shrines, and, for years, slaughterhouses. Today, young people flocking to the neighborhood—as residents, small-business owners, day-trippers, and tourists—encounter vestiges of Jalan Besar’s past in the quiet drama of the area’s Art Deco and “Chinese baroque” architecture, with some buildings retaining the soft pastels (pink, green, blue) that lend the neighborhood its literal and figurative color.