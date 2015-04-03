These 6 Art Projects Make Urban Data More Accessible For The Rest Of Us

As big data in cities gets bigger, with growing numbers of sensors tracking everything from air pollution to traffic jams, the resulting piles of information aren’t necessarily easy for people living in those cities to access or use. In the Sense Your City Data Art Challenge , a partnership called Data Canvas asked designers to find creative ways to share data collected from DIY sensors in seven cities around the world.

“The dialogue now is between cities and big technology companies–there’s not really a voice for everyday citizens,” says Emina Reissinger from Swissnex San Francisco, which partnered with Grey Area and Lift to put on the challenge. “Even if you open data and put it all out there, you need to be kind of a data scientist to even work with these data sets–a normal person on the street doesn’t understand what open data is about and how they can get engaged. This is about making data that’s very abstract kind of tangible for the everyday person.”

Here are the six winning ideas.





“To state the obvious: Cities are for people, not machines, not data scientists, not corporations,” write the artists behind this website, which uses sound and visuals to give citizens a real-time snapshot of a neighborhood. A heartbeat represents noise levels, a layer of haze gets darker and greener as pollution gets worse, floating specks of dust represent particulate matter, and the brightness of the map represents the time of day.

As you look up your local weather, this app tells you about another city that feels similar. On a summer day in Boston, for example, it might feel like September in London or December in Rio. The app pulls photos from Flickr as you learn a little about climate and geography.





Like Urban Heartbeat, this program plays with sound to share city data. Pick a city, and it adds new layers of sound representing the current light, humidity, pollution, dust, temperature, and noise, creating a composition that changes through the day. “With the sensitivity of the ear, it is possible to differentiate the data levels of each city just by listening to the evolving sounds,” write the developers.