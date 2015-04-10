The Interested Bystander Effect: Why Even People Who Care About The World Don’t Vote

I’ll admit it: I vote in national elections regularly, but shirk my more local voting duties unless there is a person or proposition on the ballot that’s relevant to me. I’m not alone.

New research supported by Google’s Civic Innovation team finds a significant percentage of residents in the U.S. are interested bystanders–people who are aware of what’s happening in the world but don’t take civic action–and that when these interested bystanders do engage in civic duties, politics often do not play a part. It turns out that people tend to be part of civic life only when they have relevant personal and professional skills or interests. They don’t act out of a sense of general altruism.

“As Google has been developing its awareness and understanding of what people want, it’s been exploring the question of what it is about this group of people…[who] are aware of the world but not actively voicing their opinions or taking action. What can we do, and what can others in the civic ecosystem to do?” says Kate Krontiris, a fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Center for Internet and Society who worked on the project.

The study, which surveyed over 2,000 people, came up with some surprising findings. One important point: nearly half of all people in the U.S. are interested bystanders. People are, by and large, more aware of what’s going on in the world than you might think.

But that doesn’t mean they’re doing anything with that awareness. “There’s a misalignment between how interested bystanders think they should engage civically, and how they engage,” says Krontiris. Interested bystanders say they know that voting in local elections are a better investment overall than voting in national elections–and yet, they vote more in national elections. Many bystanders report that they prefer to stay away from political topics entirely with family and friends, because they associate politics with conflict.

The most common politics-related civic action reported by respondents was signing a petition–but people tended to only remember that they signed one, forgetting what the petition was actually about.

“They feel like what they’re doing isn’t good enough,” says Krontiris. “They indicate feeling a bit embarrassed by this.”