Why You Should Keep An Accomplishments Box

If you are like me, you have an ongoing list of all the things you’re meant to do, or want to do: today, tomorrow, this week, this year, even this lifetime! It can be easy to get overwhelmed about what to do next, and it’s surprisingly common to feel like there is always more you could be doing.

A year ago I wrote about the importance of consciously architecting your life with a little thing called the life audit, a simple method for identifying the core values that inspire you, and prioritizing your life’s goals and aspirations in line with them.

The life audit ended up having a life of its own, and it helped me, and many others, remember and internalize the personal mantras we wish to live by, to honor daily intentions, and to connect those to our growing list of goals and habits.

But there was one question that came up from readers time and time again: Once I’ve outlined my aspirations, how will I know I’m making progress? How will I know I’m doing well?

The answer? By keeping what I like to call an “accomplishments box.”

Equally important as charting out your aspirations and intentions is tracking your progress and celebrating your accomplishments. Here’s how it works:

Whenever I do something I’m proud of, I write it on a piece of paper, fold it in half, and put it in my accomplishments box. Get a promotion? Put it in the box. Finally quit your family’s cell phone plan? Throw it in the box. Fall in love? Grab that box.