Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Virtual Reality (But Were Too Confused To Ask)

Virtual reality. Augmented reality. Oculus Rift. Google Glass. What the hell is going on and where the hell are we headed? Glad you asked because, as the VR space gets more crowded, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson are getting back to basics, and ready to untangle the confusing virtual landscape. Watch the video above to hear all about it–and see them practically IRL.
Also, a poll for viewers: Should next week’s show be livestreamed via Periscope or via Meerkat? You decide and we’ll do it! Tweet us your choice at #29thfloor.