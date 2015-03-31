What Ursula Burns’s Rise To Power Can Teach Us About Mentorship

In the wake of Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In, a tsunami of leadership programs swept through businesses as mentorship was deemed the cure-all to the inequality issue.

But not all ordained or self-appointed mentors are going to help you. Some of the best leaders today already knew this secret and purposely sought out specific mentors who would take them to the next level and beyond.

Ursula Burns was raised by her single mother in the New York City housing projects. Though the odds were stacked against her chances of success, Burns understood the power of strategic mentorship, what it truly takes to become a successful leader.

Here are steps she took to find the right mentors that future leaders can learn from:

While Burns was finishing up her bachelor’s degree at NYU’s Polytechnic School of Engineering, she was impressed with Xerox’s internship program, which encouraged her to get her master’s degree and later join the company full-time.

“I didn’t think, when I walked into the company, that I would be the CEO,” Burns told NPR. “I did expect to be successful, though. My mother raised us to think that if we worked hard, and if we put our end of the bargain in, it would work out OK for us.”