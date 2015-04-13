What Are Matthew Weiner, Wendy Kopp, and Anna Maria Chávez Loving This Month?

“The double-screen smartphone Yotaphone is on the top of my wish list. It features electronic ink, making it incredibly easy to read no matter where you are.” — David Lee Chief Creative Officer, Squarespace

“SmartThings are devices that let me automate my home based on my daily routines.”

— Netta Samroengraja

CFO, CPO, ZocDoc

“I am always reading, sometimes four or five books at a time. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg is one I’m reading now.”

— Anna Maria Chávez

CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA and Fast Company MCP

“I love Zuvaa for unique pieces that help me stand out from the crowd. It’s a global marketplace for African design where I can find standout designs in a flash.”

— Nicole Sanchez

CEO, Vixxenn

Opinel folding knives Illustration: Scott Chambers

“Craft Coffee delivers three 12-ounce bags of beans every month from small independent U.S. roasters. It’s a great way to learn.”

— Victor Samra

Digital media marketing manager, MoMA and Fast Company MCP

“The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, contains Ford’s personal collection. He collected the important artifacts of innovation in his era, everything from the first farm machinery to Thomas Edison’s lab.”

— Robin Petravic

Owner, Heath Ceramics

“French-made Opinel folding knives date back to the 1890s and have been used by world-famous artists and adventurers. I always pack mine for day hikes and long vacations.”

— Alon Salant

Founder and CTO, Good Eggs