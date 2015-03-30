David Beckham And James Corden Strip Down For Their New Underwear Ad

Many new talk-show hosts are often forced to pay their dues with B-, C-, and D-list celebrities lining their couch until they find a big enough audience to have some pull with the upper echelons of entertainment. But the new host of The Late Late Show with James Corden has a secret weapon. He’s British.

And as with any famous Briton living stateside, Corden is part of a not-so-secret society of entertainers that quietly dominates film and television, and thus wields the power commensurate with that position. Hence, starring in a topless underwear ad with David Beckham barely a week into his talk show tenure. Sure it’s a fake commercial, but it’s also a social commentary on the unrealistic physical image expectations placed on men in the 21st century. Well, that or yet another excuse for people to spend some portion of their day watching Beckham with his shirt off. Either way.



