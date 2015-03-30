Reggie Watts Offers A Guided Tour Through Brasilia In This Bonkers Short

We would probably go anywhere Reggie Watts was leading, just because the story you’d get out of it would certainly be one worth retelling. And in this very weird seven-minute short starring Watts (along with relative newcomer Carolina Ravassa), we find additional proof for that hypothesis: Brasilia: City of the Future is a faux-documentary in which Watts and Ravassa tour a futuristic Brasilia.





The short, directed by Ben Dickinson (who also directed Watts in the feature Creative Control, which premiered at SXSW earlier this month), offers a vision of the finer things that the Brazilian capital has to offer: teleportation kiosks, pratheon neutrality, and telepathy college not the least among them. It’s definitely an example of the weirder side of Watts’s already very weird sense of humor.

See the full video below.



