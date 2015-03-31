Reviewing UX Designs While Drunk Makes Way More Sense Than You Think

First impressions matter online. With the overwhelming amount of choice the Internet affords, designers have to be careful to not turn away users (read: potential customers) with inscrutable navigation or laggy load times. User experience design helps to reverse-engineer what design and programming features are the easiest for Internet users to digest, heading off future problems before they happen. As a result, developers and designers are always looking for newer, more effective ways to test their site for its user friendliness.

Enter developer and linguist Richard Littauer. Littauer is currently in Bali, traveling with a group called Hacker Paradise that brings groups of mobile programmers and designers on trips around the world. His site The User Is Drunk, which was created on a whim, advertises a bold, straightforward pitch: “I’ll get very drunk, and then review your website.” Appropriately, Littauer doesn’t remember coming up with the idea. “I suspect I was drunk at the time,” he says.

His FAQ clarifies that he is, indeed, completely serious. Originally charging $75 for his services, which also include a design brief and a video screencast outlining the UX problems, the demand became so great in the days after launching the site that the price now sits at $250.

At a glance, this service may seem like a terrible idea. Why would you pay some drunk guy to laugh at your website in a public video? But it’s probably the exact test case you want. Littauer’s perspective as an impartial, distracted user is a good replication of a new user’s perception–someone who might be coming to your site while doing five other things that are beyond your control as a designer.

“Being drunk means that I am less likely to deal with any issues I see on the site, more likely to misunderstand the point of the site as a whole, and more likely to do unpredictable things that you wouldn’t expect a normal user to do,” Littauer told Co.Design.

Things he might see as allowable while sober are much harder to take while sloshed. “I didn’t expect that I would be such a negative reviewer–I think it’s a lot easier for me to find issues as a drunk user, because my polite walls are down,” he says.

“The main problems I’ve been noticing so far are walls of text. I really don’t like text when I’m drunk,” he says. Instead of reading text-heavy explanations, he finds he’ll skip over them and try to figure out the website through experience, clicking every button to see what it does.