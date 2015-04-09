Here’s What It Looks Like When A Startup Wins Big at Y Combinator

“The only thing you need to remember about this presentation,” Abhinai Srivastava began during his time on stage at Y Combinator’s Demo Day last month, “is that we recently signed a letter of intent with the potential of $50 million per month.”

That’s how Srivastava, a 35-year-old veteran of Microsoft and Facebook, started his Demo Day presentation. In case any of the 500 or so investors and journalists at the invitation-only event missed it, he repeated the statement again, speaking haltingly but with a wide smile that projected something approaching confidence. “That’s $50 million,” he said. “U.S. dollars. Per month.” His phone started vibrating in his pocket even before he finished his two-and-a-half minute pitch.

By the time Srivastava walked off the stage, his email inbox was already full of investor queries. He spent the next few hours showing off the self-checkout kiosk that his company Mashgin sells, and that Srivastava believes will revolutionize how we shop and pay for stuff at stores. Instead of scanning bar codes or dealing with a clerk, customers simply put their stuff in a breadbox-sized device for less than half a second and then swipe a credit card. “Everybody was trying to break it,” he says, referring to Demo Day attendees who tried out the mock storefront he set up in a nearby room. They would place items into the box upside down or sideways in an effort to fool the machine. “But it doesn’t break.”

The following week, he and cofounder Mukul Dhankhar (who also happens to be Mashgin’s inventor and the company’s only other full-time employee) closed an investment round, becoming the first startup in Y Combinator’s current batch of 114 companies, which I’ve been following since January as part of a Fast Company series, to announce that they’d done so after Demo Day. Though YC’s partners and alums shy away from publicly discussing the importance of fundraising — partly because the best way to raise a lot of money is to tell investors you don’t need money — this is ultimately the goal of the three-month program: to set up each startup with enough funding to allow it to grow into a significant company.

Srivastava won’t say how much money exactly the company took in, but he says the figure was well over $1 million. And because Srivastava, like most YC CEOs, used a set of entrepreneur-friendly financing documents created by YC’s lawyers, it’s likely that he received the money at terms that just a few years ago would have been considered extremely favorable, despite the fact that Mashgin has yet to ship a commercial product and that it is attempting to offer a completely new piece of hardware to a market that has not historically been the first to embrace new technologies. Srivastava and Dhankhar took their first meeting the Thursday after their Tuesday pitch and closed the round by the following Tuesday. “It was overwhelming,” says Srivastava. “The money is in the bank.”

Mashgin was born in 2012, when Dhankhar, who’d previously worked on Toyota’s humanoid robots, began tinkering with an idea to pair inexpensive digital cameras with sophisticated 3D-imaging algorithms to quickly identify basic household items. “It was a simple webcam hooked up to a computer,” recalls Srivastava, who first met Dhankhar when they were both students at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and who saw an early demo in 2013. “He puts a lemon in front of it, and the screen says ‘lemon’.” He puts his keys up, and it says ‘keys’. He puts a pen, and it says ‘pen’. I looked at it and said, ‘This is the future.’”

Dhankhar turned this bit of science fiction into a working prototype with the help of Highway1, the hardware incubator founded by outsourcing giant PCH International. Srivastava joined the company full time, as CEO, at the end of last year. The two men felt like they were ready to start raising money–and even got a few bites from interested investors–but they felt lost at sea. Srivastava wasn’t sure how much to ask for, what their company was worth, or how to protect the company from possibly onerous terms. “It was one of the toughest things we’d ever done,” Srivastava says. “We really, really needed somebody to advise us.”