Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, With Jay Z, Joy Williams, Ludacris, And More

Jay Z has a star-studded press conference, the Smashing Pumpkins make a new video, De La Soul start a Kickstarter, and Ludacris, Death Cab, Mountain Goats, and many others release new music.

Guess who’s coming over for a listening party? It’s Jay Z and he’s bringing Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Madonna, Daft Punk, and many many more. Definitely the most interesting music news this week will remain the relaunch of the artist-owned streaming music service Tidal. Not much was actually announced–if anything–but it put the music industry on notice.

It was a sad time for a lot of people when the Civil Wars called it quits. Luckily, one-half of the duo, Joy Williams, is back with a new song called “Woman (Oh Mama).”

Do you like Manchester Orchestra? Well, you’re probably going to love All Get Out. The band hasn’t put out new music in years, but that’s about to change with a new song from their upcoming EP.

The new Smashing Pumpkins album was very polarizing–some loved it and others hated it. Either way, the band’s new music video for “Drum + Fife” is worth checking out.

Also: