Your 2-Minute New Music Roundup, With Jay Z, Joy Williams, Ludacris, And More

Hear new music from Joy Williams, All Get Out, and Toro y Moi, and find out what #TIDALforALL is all about.

By Tyler Hayes1 minute Read

Jay Z has a star-studded press conference, the Smashing Pumpkins make a new video, De La Soul start a Kickstarter, and Ludacris, Death Cab, Mountain Goats, and many others release new music.

New Music

Guess who’s coming over for a listening party? It’s Jay Z and he’s bringing Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Madonna, Daft Punk, and many many more. Definitely the most interesting music news this week will remain the relaunch of the artist-owned streaming music service Tidal. Not much was actually announced–if anything–but it put the music industry on notice.

It was a sad time for a lot of people when the Civil Wars called it quits. Luckily, one-half of the duo, Joy Williams, is back with a new song called “Woman (Oh Mama).”

Do you like Manchester Orchestra? Well, you’re probably going to love All Get Out. The band hasn’t put out new music in years, but that’s about to change with a new song from their upcoming EP.

The new Smashing Pumpkins album was very polarizing–some loved it and others hated it. Either way, the band’s new music video for “Drum + Fife” is worth checking out.

Also:

Advance Streams

  • iTunes is streaming Lord Huron‘s new album, Strange Trails
  • NPR’s First Listen: Toro y Moi‘s new album, What For?
  • NPR’s First Listen: the Mountain Goats‘ new album, Beat the Champ
  • iTunes is streaming All Time Low‘s new album, Future Hearts

Available Today

  • Death Cab for Cutie – Kintsugi
  • Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell
  • The Prodigy – The Day Is My Enemy
  • The Staves – If I Was
  • Three Days Grace – Human
  • Wale – The Album About Nothing
  • Ludacris – Ludaversal
About the author

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

