Today in Tabs: The (Eternal) Return of Tabs

Finally, I’ll get to use the burn I’ve been saving for months, “That hot take should’ve been an outtake.”

Hi, I’m Avery Edison. I’m nominally a stand-up comedian, but functionally an Internet comedian, which is basically the same thing, except my jokes go to my Twitter instead of the ears of inebriated audiences.

I’ve been writing on and about the Internet since 1999, although the shuttering of GeoCities means we’ve lost my pre-pubescent satirical swipes at bullying classmates and sub-standard paper route wages. In the years since those early efforts, I’ve written humor pieces for The Bygone Bureau, Cracked, McSweeney’s, and my e-zine, Framed Egg, as well as essays about my life as a transgender woman for places like the Guardian and The Toast.

(You may also have heard about how that trans status got me put in a men’s prison in Canada, or how my subsequent human rights settlement “made meaningful and important changes on the admission and placement of trans people in correctional facilities.“)

Here in Tabs, I’ll try to keep the trans stuff to a minimum (you can always read my book if you want more from me on that), and instead focus on continuing Bijan and Vicky‘s legacy of providing a youthful counterbalance to Rusty’s crotchety ways.

(Youthful until Thursday, at least, when I have my twenty-seventh birthday, because we’re dying, we’re all dying, oh god when did I become so old?)

Happy Tabbing, everyone! I’ll see you tomorrow with some actual content.