ESPN Just Redesigned Its Site For The First Time Since 2009—Here Are 4 Takeaways

Most of the rituals in my life, like drinking fancy tea or starting every day with a cold shower , tend to fizzle out after a few months once my initial enthusiasm fades. But there are a few tendencies that have stuck. As far back as I can remember—and only after looking both ways to make sure whoever my boss happens to be isn’t in eyeshot—after checking my email and Twitter, I secretly fire up a tab to check ESPN.

I’m hardly alone. Despite the fact that its clunky interface makes it look like a relic of the MySpace era, ESPN is still one of the biggest sites on the planet. In 2014, the site garnered 22 million daily users, up over 9 million from 2013. It’s a monster, and speaks to the clicking power of a bunch of bored guys at work. Put another way: ESPN.com is bigger than CNN.com, The Huffington Post, and yes, even BuzzFeed. What does that mean for ESPN.com’s bottom line? A lot: according to Wunderlich Securities, the digital arm of the company accounted for $674 million of ESPN’s $10 billion in revenue in 2013, back when it was only seeing those 9 million daily users. Back then The Atlantic said that “as a revenue-generating company, it’s all about the television business.” But clearly, ESPN no longer thinks that’s true.

And on April 1, for the first time since 2009, that monster is getting a makeover. (Unless, of course, this is all one giant, modern day version of the Sidd Finch story.) Tomorrow, ESPN’s site will finally feature a white space-heavy responsive redesign that will streamline the way it looks, wherever you’re coming from: phone, tablet, command+tab when your manager steps out to lunch. Whatever! (And no, they wouldn’t say what firm helped with the redesign, the sneaky so-and-sos.) Everything is a little speedier, widgets make a little more sense, subtle animation flourishes are hidden everywhere, and the site is designed to look different for everyone who uses it (more on that soon). “We really wanted to clean up the navigation and make it intuitive, easy to navigate, and consistent whatever screen you’re on,” says Ryan Spoon, ESPN’s SVP of product development. “The last time we did a redesign, there was no concept of a mobile application or fragmentation between iOS and Android. As the world has evolved, we want all our experiences to evolve.” It’s a necessary evolution, certainly, now that Twitter is where news breaks first, and publishers need every advantage they can to keep eyeballs glued to their reporting and analyses.

Here’s the old site, for example:

Old Design

And here’s the new one:





For the last few weeks, I’ve been poking around on the new ESPN. I like it. Here are a few of the big things you should know before you dive in.

I’m a Lakers fan, which is fun if you enjoy watching excruciatingly bad basketball played by a bunch of no-names and Jeremy Lin. Thankfully, my personal torture doesn’t have to be your torture when you visit the new ESPN—that’s because it’s designed to feel personal depending on the sports and teams you care about. Sign in, select the teams and sports you care about, and it will remember your preferences. Not a big hockey fan? Not a problem. Unless an NHL story is the can’t-miss sports news of the day, you won’t be deluged with iterative news about hockey trades that you don’t really care about. “The example I give all the time is I’m a Duke football fan,” says Spoon. “For me, it’s a pretty profound statement that Duke football sits on top of ESPN.com.”