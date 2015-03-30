Figure Out Who Is The Hunter And Who Is Hunted In These New “Halo 5” Teasers

Since the 21st century began, video games have been hailed as the new narrative art form, much as film dominated the last century. If that’s true, then Halo‘s Master Chief is like James Bond, one of the most popular and enduring characters carrying an iconic franchise. But two new live-action trailers for the upcoming Halo 5: Guardians, set for release October 27, blur the lines between hero and villain.

In one we see Master Chief approaching a wounded Spartan Locke, a terrorist hunter featured in the digital series Halo: Nightfall, suggesting the two just finished a pretty epic showdown. In the other, the roles are reversed and Spartan Locke–voiced by Mike Colter (The Good Wife, and upcoming as Marvel’s Luke Cage)–bears down on a wounded Master Chief, calling into question the long-time hero’s motives, loyalty, and actions. Which is the illusion and which is the reality? Who is the hunter and who is the hunted? These are the questions Xbox and its agency Twofifteenmccann are hoping will swirl around the Internet and your brain with the #HunttheTruth campaign.

As reported earlier, there’s also the “Hunt the Truth” episodic audio series starring Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key as a war journalist who slowly unearths startling new revelations about Master Chief that may force fans to reevaluate what they know about their favorite intergalactic war hero. Episodes are posted weekly on Tumblr and across multiple podcast platforms leading up to E3 in June.