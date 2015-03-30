Get To Know New “Daily Show” Host Trevor Noah In These Clips

Jon Stewart may be irreplaceable, but his replacement has been found nonetheless. Unsurprisingly, his team of producers looked in-house, and since John Oliver and Samantha Bee were unavailable, and Jessica Williams may have taken herself out of the running, Trevor Noah will officially be the next host of The Daily Show.

Trevor Noah Photo: Byron Keulemans, courtesy of Comedy Central

The last time the show changed hosts, the snarky, fratty Craig Kilborn passed the torch to Stewart, an assured, authoritative presence who was never above getting a little silly. Over the course of 16 years, Stewart turned into one of the most dependable, beloved figures in both comedy and media in general. He also became a perennially exasperated arbiter of American outrage who not-so-secretly yearned to be doing other things. Following the February 11 announcement that he would be leaving the show this December, it was clear that Stewart would have to be replaced–and now we know by whom. For anyone who hasn’t heard of Trevor Noah, now is the time to get familiar.

Noah is a 31-year-old South African who has been an on-air correspondent for The Daily Show since last year. Before coming to the show, he had found success as a stand-up, selling out shows around the world and putting out specials like African American, which is streaming on Netflix. In his segments on The Daily Show, Noah has been billed as “senior international correspondent,” and he’ll be bringing that global perspective–and an accent–to his hosting duties. As The New York Times reports, Comedy Central president Michele Ganeless said in an interview: ‘We talked to women. We talked to men. We found in Trevor the best person for the job.’”





Have a look at the clips above to see Trevor Noah in action.