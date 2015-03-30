Fast Company Is Hiring An Associate Editor

Fast Company is looking for a savvy and experienced editor to help steer our popular leadership and work-life coverage on FastCompany.com
Duties:
- Manage and grow our network of expert contributed content.
- Help shape the direction and coverage of the leadership section.
- Work with contributors to assign stories and manage deadline schedules.
- Work in tandem with the section editor to edit 10 stories daily.
- Manage the high volume of story pitches daily and identify and shape those that are the best fit for the section.
- Occasionally write reported pieces on leadership and work-life topics with Fast Company’s unique voice.
This Job Is Right For You If:
- You have several years of experience assigning and editing stories for a daily website.
- Your editing and writing skills are top notch.
- You have previous experience and familiarity with leadership-related topics like career development, productivity and self-improvement, management strategy, and startup industry trends.
- You have a familiarity with Fast Company, the types of companies, topics, and industries it covers, and the ability to communicate with executives and leaders within those industries.
- You know how to create imaginative, innovative content that rises above the Internet din.
- You are extremely organized and pay close attention to detail.
- You can juggle multiple projects under tight deadlines—you thrive in a fast-paced environment.
- You enjoy working autonomously.
- You have an established social-media presence and are savvy at sharing and promoting content on social media.
- You have experience with CMS, basic HTML, and email newsletters.
This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This job is based in our offices in New York City.
Applicants should submit two article pitches for the leadership section, 2-3 relevant clips, and a cover letter and resume to hiring editor Kathleen Davis: kdavis at fastcompany dot com