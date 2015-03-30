Go Tumbling Through The 20th Century With Blake Lively On The “Age Of Adaline” Site

Hollywood’s interest in movies that could be described as “epic romance” has waned a bit since the heyday of Doctor Zhivago and Cleopatra–but the forthcoming The Age of Adaline definitely aims to put the “epic” in “epic love story.” The vaguely sci-fi/fantasy romance stars Blake Lively as the titular Adaline, an ageless woman who has been 29 years old since the 1920s–and who appears to wreak a fair amount of havoc on the lives of those she loves as a result of her eternal youth.

The film will be released in late April, and to promote its release, Lionsgate has taken to Tumblr to contextualize the various eras through which Adaline has lived. Not only do we see Lively, as Adaline, dressed in a cloche hat or a sensible ’70s turtleneck, we see the rest of the cultural history of those times alongside it in a compelling scrolling format. Clicking on each image provides context for what you’re looking at, whether it’s “Adaline in a sweater dress, 2003,” or “Jimi Hendrix, who the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame calls ‘arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music.'” It’s a fascinating approach to ARG-style film marketing, which is endlessly popular and only occasionally effective. But here, at the very least, they find a way to make it clear that even though Blake Lively plays Harrison Ford’s love interest in the movie, she’s actually the one who’s a creep about it–and that alone makes this an impressive feat.